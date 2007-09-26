Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

MacArthur Fellows Named

A chemist is among this year's recipients of the $500,000 ???genius grants'

by Sophie L. Rovner
September 26, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Huynh
[+]Enlarge
Credit: MacArthur Foundation
Credit: MacArthur Foundation

Among the two dozen scientists, engineers, artists, and others who have been designated MacArthur Fellows for 2007 by the John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation is My Hang Huynh, a chemist with Los Alamos National Laboratory who has devised new techniques for synthesizing energetic compounds including explosives.

Huynh developed a new class of reactions based on constituents such as azides and alkynes to produce explosives that are more stable under a wide range of temperatures than current compounds and are thus safer. The new explosives are also less harmful to the environment because they incorporate elements such as copper and iron in the place of elements such as lead or mercury.

"This fellowship is a miracle award to me," Huynh says. "With the wonderful flexibility of the fellowship, I can now continue doing research either in another field or with a different approach. The best thing that one can give to creative work lovers is the absolute freedom to convert their unconventional approach into practical breakthroughs."

Other fellows whose work is linked with chemistry are as follows:

Marc Edwards, a civil engineer at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University who analyzes the chemistry and toxicity of drinking water.

Michael Elowitz, a California Institute of Technology molecular biologist who studies how networks of interacting genes and proteins enable a cell to respond to its environment, communicate with other cells, and form multicellular organisms.

Saul Griffith, a cofounder and inventor at the engineering R&D and consulting firm Squid Labs, in Alameda, Calif., who has worked on optics, high-performance materials, nanotechnology, novel manufacturing techniques, and science education.

Cheryl Hayashi, a University of California, Riverside, biologist who studies the structure and genomics of spider silk, in part to develop biomimetic materials.

Mark Roth, a biomedical scientist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, in Seattle, who is developing diagnostic tests for cancer and other diseases and is also studying how to temporarily "suspend animation" by reducing oxygen levels for treatment of conditions such as stroke and trauma.

Paul Rothemund, a Caltech nanotechnologist who uses self-assembling DNA to form nanoscale shapes and patterns that could eventually be used to build nanodevices.

Popularly known as "genius grants," the MacArthur Fellowships recognize "talented individuals in a variety of fields who have shown exceptional originality in and dedication to their creative pursuits," according to the foundation. Each of this year's fellows will receive $500,000???with no strings attached???over five years. The grants "support people, often unrecognized, who are expanding the boundaries of knowledge and human interaction." President Jonathan Fanton adds that the MacArthur Foundation "supports highly creative individuals and institutions with the ability and the promise to make a difference in shaping and improving our future."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bonnie Bassler, Carolyn Bertozzi, and Benjamin Cravatt receive 2022 Wolf Prize in Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2018 class of MacArthur Fellows includes chemist, life scientists﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Bergman Wins Welch Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE