Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

New Strategy For Food Import Safety

Interagency panel wants risk-based approach to keep tainted food out of U.S.

by David J. Hanson
September 12, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The federal task force appointed by President George W. Bush to review the procedures for keeping food imports safe issued its initial report this week. The so-called strategy framework emphasizes the need for more accountability and enforcement on food imports while also promoting technological innovation and collaboration (www.importsafety.gov).

The Interagency Working Group on Import Safety was established in July because of highly publicized instances this year of illegal food imports, especially adulterated pet food and contaminated seafood. Chaired by Department of Health & Human Services Secretary Michael O. Leavitt, the group was charged with reviewing federal, state, and local practices with respect to imports.

Basically, the report states that the present intervention, border-focused strategy on food imports needs to change to a plan that stresses a life-cycle, risk-based approach to prevention of importation of unsafe products. This interim report is short on specifics, but the working group will be holding meetings on implementing this strategy and will issue a final action plan in November.

Rep. Rose L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), who has been pushing for changes in import enforcement, hopes the coming action plan is more detailed. "The action plan should detail how bad actors will be held accountable, how strict standards will be enforced, and how such a system will be funded," she said in a statement.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE