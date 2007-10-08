Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Award Honors Genetic Manipulation Methods

Trio shares prize for efforts involving DNA modification in mice

by Sophie L. Rovner
October 8, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: UNC, CHAPEL HILL
Smithies
Credit: UNC, CHAPEL HILL
Smithies

The 2007 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to three researchers for their discovery of principles associated with the use of embryonic stem cells to introduce specific gene modifications into mice.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: CARDIFF U
Evans
Credit: CARDIFF U
Evans
[+]Enlarge
Credit: SEAN GRAFF
Capecchi
Credit: SEAN GRAFF
Capecchi

The $1.5 million prize will be shared by Mario R. Capecchi, Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and professor of human genetics and biology at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City; Martin J. Evans, professor of mammalian genetics at Cardiff University, in Wales; and Oliver Smithies, professor of pathology and laboratory medicine, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

The "gene targeting" technique developed by the researchers uses embryonic stem cells to inactivate single genes in specific cells or organs. With this approach, "it is now possible to produce almost any type of DNA modification in the mouse genome, allowing scientists to establish the roles of individual genes in health and disease," according to the Nobel Foundation. "Gene targeting has already produced more than 500 different mouse models of human disorders, including cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, diabetes, and cancer." The foundation adds that gene targeting "is now being applied to virtually all areas of biomedicine, from basic research to the development of new therapies."

The researchers ??will receive their awards at a ceremony in Stockholm in December.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Willard Gibbs Medal to Jennifer A. Doudna
Lasker Awards honor biomedical research ﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lasker Awards honor biomedical research

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE