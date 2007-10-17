Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

DNA Backbone Swaps In Sulfur

Common artificial DNA modification also occurs in nature

by Carmen Drahl
October 17, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

SULFUR SURPRISE
[+]Enlarge
This dinucleotide, which occurs naturally in bacterial genomic DNA, possesses a sulfur atom in place of one of the nonbridging oxygen atoms on its phosphate group.
This dinucleotide, which occurs naturally in bacterial genomic DNA, possesses a sulfur atom in place of one of the nonbridging oxygen atoms on its phosphate group.

A DNA modification that was originally conceived for the toolkits of biochemists and gene therapy researchers occurs naturally in bacteria (Nature Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2007.39). The variation, in which a sulfur atom replaces one of the nonbridging oxygen atoms in a phosphate group that links DNA nucleotides together, is called phosphorothioation and is the first known physiological modification of DNA's backbone.

Microbiologist Zixin Deng and graduate student Lianrong Wang of Shanghai Jiaotong University, in China, and biological chemist Peter C. Dedon and postdoc Shi Chen of MIT unearthed the modification. The researchers confirmed the phosphorothioate's chemical structure through high-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry. Though this is not the first natural appearance of sulfur in nucleic acids, the other cases occur mostly in RNA and involve modification on the heterocyclic bases as opposed to the backbone, Dedon says.

Researchers have been making DNA bearing phosphorothioates for decades. Because this functional group confers stability against nucleases, which are enzymes that cleave DNA's phosphate backbone, it has been useful for biochemical research and for clinical applications. "This result illustrates the principle that, ???If man can do it, then nature has probably already done it long before,' " notes Paul R. Schimmel, a professor of molecular biology and chemistry at Scripps Research Institute.

The newly reported work stems from over a decade of work by Deng, who previously characterized five enzymes that work together to incorporate sulfur into DNA. Many species of bacteria possess these enzymes, Dedon says, but no one has searched for them in higher organisms.

The purpose of the newfound backbone motif is not yet known. Even so, "we are very excited about the implications of this observation," Dedon says. The team suspects that phosphorothioation defends DNA against nucleases, much as methylation of DNA bases does. Phosphorothioation might also control gene expression. "It makes you wonder what other modifications of DNA are out there," comments Richard J. Roberts, chief scientific officer of New England Biolabs, which sells nucleic acids, nucleases, and other biomolecules.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure reveals why radical enzyme isn’t radical
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shortcut leads to branched tryptophans
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacterial Protein Outwits Arsenate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE