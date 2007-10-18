Teijin Boosts Carbon Fiber

Teijin is adding carbon fiber capacity in both Germany and Japan. The new capacity will satisfy demand from the aircraft industry, which the company says is growing 15% annually.
Toho Tenax, a Teijin subsidiary, will build a new carbon fiber production line in Wuppertal, Germany. The 1,700-metric-ton unit will boost total production capacity at the site to 5,100 metric tons when it is completed in August 2009.
In Japan, Teijin is building a 2,700-metric-ton production line that is due to start up in April 2008. The new German and Japanese capacity will bring Teijin Group???s total carbon fiber capacity to 13,500 tons per year. ??
