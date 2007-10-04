Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Turning Water Into Fuel

Silicide compound and sunlight convert water to H2 and O2

by Mitch Jacoby
October 4, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

SPLIT UP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Martin Demuth
Sunlight and residual oxygen form active domains of oxide species (purple and green regions) on the surface of TiSi2 particles. These species catalyze formation of H2 and O2 from water
Credit: Courtesy of Martin Demuth
Sunlight and residual oxygen form active domains of oxide species (purple and green regions) on the surface of TiSi2 particles. These species catalyze formation of H2 and O2 from water

In a two-for-one deal that may give the solar energy field a shot in the arm, researchers have discovered a semiconducting silicide that functions effectively as a water-splitting photocatalyst and doubles as a gas separator (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200701626).

Using sunlight to liberate hydrogen from water is an appealing way to generate a clean-burning fuel from a renewable energy source. As a result, scientists have examined a variety of materials over the years in search of a suitable catalyst to accelerate the water-splitting reaction. Several candidates show some level of promise, yet each material suffers from shortcomings that would limit its applications. For example, some catalysts absorb solar radiation inefficiently, exhibit low activity, or are unstable or costly.

Now, a team of researchers at the Max Planck Institutes for Bioinorganic Chemistry and for Coal Research, in Germany, report that titanium disilicide (TiSi2)—an abundant and inexpensive semiconductor not known previously to be a water-splitting catalyst—separates water into hydrogen and oxygen when reactors containing the powdered catalyst are illuminated with simulated sunlight.

"Titanium disilicide has very unusual optoelectronic properties that are ideal for use in solar technology," says research group leader Martin Demuth. Specifically, the material absorbs light over a wide range of the solar spectrum and exhibits a bandgap???an important determinant of semiconductor properties???that varies by nearly 2 eV across that range. Semiconductors typically exhibit a much narrower variation in bandgap.

Another key observation reported by the team, which includes Demuth, Peter Ritterskamp, Andriy Kuklya, and their coworkers, is that hydrogen evolves readily during experiments, but oxygen adsorbs reversibly on the catalyst surface. Raising the temperature above 100 °C rapidly releases the stored oxygen, they say, which provides a convenient way to separate the gases.

On the basis of control experiments, isotope-labeling tests, and other measurements, the researchers propose that exposing commercial TiSi2 to light in the presence of a small amount of oxygen (as found in water that has not been degassed) leads to formation of catalytically active sites. These nanometer-sized domains of oxidized species catalyze the water-splitting and gas-forming reactions, they say.

As news of the findings begins to spread, some scientists are puzzling over the unusual properties reported for TiSi2. At the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, for example, senior research fellow Arthur J. Nozik notes that the "curiously" varying bandgap implies that the material is neither pure nor homogeneous. It is unclear, he says, whether this range represents individual particles with distinct chemical composition or a graded composition for individual particles, which suggests that the mechanism is not well-understood.

Demuth agrees that the behavior is "atypical" but adds that he has founded a start-up company to further study, develop, and possibly commercialize the technology.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photocatalyst Converts Nitrogen To Ammonia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metal-Organic Framework Exhibits Record-Setting Conductivity
Hybrid Device Turns Biomass Into Power

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE