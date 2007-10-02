Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

White House Holds Climate-Change Conference

President Bush urges voluntary action to reduce CO2 emissions; other countries want mandatory goals

by Bette Hileman
October 2, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: White House Press Corps
Credit: White House Press Corps

A White House conference on climate change, held on Sept. 27 and 28 with the world's major carbon-emitting nations, was supposed to show that President George W. Bush is serious about tackling climate issues, but other participants criticized his voluntary approach to the problem.

"Energy security and climate change are two of the great challenges of our time. The United States takes these challenges seriously," Bush said in a speech at the State Department on the second day of the meeting. He proposed a summit next year of major CO2 emitters to set a long-term global goal for reducing greenhouse gases.

"By setting this goal, we commit ourselves to doing something about it. By next summer, we will convene a meeting of heads of state to finalize the goal and other elements of this approach," Bush said. However, he repeated his position that the goal should be an aspiration, not mandatory, and that each country should design its own strategy for achieving the long-term goal.

Bush also proposed that the 16 economies represented at the conference create an international clean technology fund supported by government contributions to "help finance clean energy projects in the developing world." Bush did not acknowledge that such a fund already exists under the Kyoto protocol. Most of the protocol's provisions expire in 2012.

The European Commission, which represents 27 countries, expressed strong disapproval of the voluntary approach that Bush advocates. A global reduction of 50% in greenhouse gases by 2050 "must be the absolute minimum effort ??? to limit the risk of the global climate going beyond the famous ???tipping point' of no return," said Mogens Peter Carl, EC director general for environment, at a conference press briefing. And to achieve this goal, he said, the developed nations that are responsible for 80% of the CO2 already in the atmosphere need to make firm commitments to reduce emissions at least 30% by 2020 and 60???80% by 2050.

With the exception of the U.S., almost every country favors binding emission-reduction targets for developed countries, said Eileen Claussen, president of the Pew Center on Global Climate Change, one of a handful of nongovernmental organizations invited to participate in the White House conference.

On Sept. 24, the United Nations hosted a one-day climate-change meeting attended by representatives of 150 governments, including 80 heads of state. Nearly all of the speakers emphasized the need to take urgent action and to set mandatory targets. Except for a working dinner, Bush did not attend this meeting.

UN talks on achieving further cuts in greenhouse gas emissions after pledges under the Kyoto protocol expire will take place in Bali, Indonesia, on Dec. 3–14.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. Sets Emission Targets In Preparation For Climate Change Talks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crossroads In Copenhagen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Puts Its Cards On The Table

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE