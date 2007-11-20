Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Celgene To Buy Partner Pharmion

$2.9 billion purchase will strengthen Celgene's oncology pipeline

by Rick Mullin
November 20, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Seeking to broaden its portfolio of blood and cancer therapies, Celgene has agreed to acquire Boulder, Colo.-based Pharmion for $2.9 billion.

Celgene is a midsized drug company formed in 1986 after the merger of Celanese and American Hoechst. In 1998, the Summit, N.J., firm received FDA approval for a multiple myeloma treatment based on thalidomide, an insomnia and morning sickness drug that caused birth defects in the 1950s and '60s.

Celgene subsequently won approval for Revlimid, an analog of thalidomide, also for multiple myeloma. Pharmion is the firm's first major acquisition.

"The acquisition of Pharmion is an exceptional strategic fit that will expand our role as a leader in hematology and oncology," says Celgene CEO Sol J. Barer.

The deal will bring Celgene several drugs and drug candidates, including Vidaza, approved in the U.S. for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and a myeloma treatment that Pharmion is developing for Europe based on thalidomide licensed from Celgene.

Pharmion has four products on the market and several in development that are focused on hematological and solid tumor cancers. Recent Phase II clinical trials demonstrated that Vidaza extended overall survival by 74% compared with conventional MDS regimes. Pharmion expects to apply for European approval of Vidaza for high-risk MDS before the end of the year.

Pharmion's thalidomide product is currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. The company expects a response by early 2008.

Friedman, Billings, Ramsey Group, an investment banking and stock research firm, sees Pharmion as an ideal fit for Celgene that comes at a good price. "Celgene's decision to acquire Pharmion was probably driven by the game-changing survival data on Vidaza in MDS," FBR analyst James Reddoch wrote in a note to clients. He expects the deal to add $1 billion in annual sales by 2012, based on Pharmion's current revenues and an estimate of $900 million in future Vidaza sales.

The acquisition is expected to close by the second quarter of 2008.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novartis Heart Pill Aces Major Test
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roche To Buy Intermune
Roche To Acquire Intermune

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE