Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical Plant Security

DHS issues final list of chemicals of interest

by Lois R. Ember
November 2, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Friday released the long-awaited final list of chemicals in specified quantities that are of interest to the department in its efforts to deter terrorism. Dubbed Appendix A, the list of some 300 chemicals is part of the department's risk-based chemical-plant-security regulation.

Appendix A is a triggering mechanism. If a facility possesses a listed chemical in the specified quantity, it must complete and submit to DHS an online questionnaire called Top Screen. DHS will use Top Screen as the assessment tool to determine the level of potential risk posed by the facility. Those facilities deemed high risk will then have to comply with more substantive requirements of the security regulation.

Such widely used industrial chemicals as chlorine, propane, and anhydrous ammonia, as well as specialty chemicals such as arsine and phosphorus trichloride, made the final cut. Acetone and urea, however, were deleted from the list that was proposed last April.

DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff characterized Appendix A as "a critical piece of the federal effort to increase security at high-risk facilities, making it less likely that terrorists can use dangerous chemicals in attacks." Sen. Joseph I. Lieberman (I-Conn.) said he was glad to see DHS "moving forward on critical efforts to secure the nation's chemical sites."

The chemical industry was equally pleased with the list. Both the American Chemistry Council and the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association applauded DHS for taking a risk-based approach in finalizing the list. SOCMA, in particular, said the department "has taken the right approach in deciding which chemicals and what thresholds are necessary to screen chemical facilities for coverage under" the regulation.

Environmental and labor groups, however, took issue with the thresholds the department finalized. "We were shocked to learn that the department increased the exemption of chemical quantities for every high-priority chemical, including chlorine, ammonia, and hydrogen fluoride," said Rick Hind, legislative director for Greenpeace Toxics Campaign.

Hind was particularly dismayed by the threshold amount for chlorine, set at 2,500 lb. He noted that "there have been at least five terrorist attacks in Iraq this year using 150-lb cylinders of chlorine and two thefts of similar quantities of chlorine in California and Texas."

Appendix A is to be published in the Federal Register later this month.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical manufacturers support extending plant security law
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boosting Safety At Chemical Facilities
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Panel Vets Ways To Boost Site Safety

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE