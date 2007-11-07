Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Cooper Union Wins Chem-E-Cars Competition

Chemical engineering students power vehicles with alternative fuels

by Rachel Petkewich
November 7, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

VROOM
[+]Enlarge
Credit: AIChE
Razvi shows off Cooper Union's winning vehicle.
Credit: AIChE
Razvi shows off Cooper Union's winning vehicle.

Baking soda and vinegar helped a team of chemical engineering students from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science & Art, in New York City, win the 2007 Chem-E-Cars competition on Nov. 4. The national finals for the alternative-fuel-vehicle competition were held in Salt Lake City at the annual meeting of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE).

At this year's event, the shoebox-sized vehicles had to transport 350 mL of water exactly 67 feet. But the teams weren't told the cargo size or the distance until shortly before the start. The challenge was to calculate how much fuel would be needed to power the cars so that the chemical reaction would end and the vehicles would stop on the finish line. Remote controls or other devices were not permitted.

With 28 schools competing, Cooper Union's car came closest to the finish line and won the $2,000 top prize. Team captain Mukarram Razvi says the five-person team had worked on their design since August.

The team from Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, finished second with a vehicle powered by a copper-zinc battery. The University of Oklahoma team garnered third place with its vehicle fueled by hydrogen peroxide and potassium permanganate.

AIChE introduced the annual competition in 1999 as a fun and practical way for undergraduate students to apply chemical engineering principles to move vehicles. Previous contestants have gone on to work in fuels research at public and private organizations, according to AIChE.

more on this topic

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China takes home the top 3 golds in 54th International Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Love Of Science And Hands-On Activities Drove ACS Scholar Kimberly Ortiz To A Chemical Engineering Career
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cornell Students Win Chem-E-Cars Competition

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE