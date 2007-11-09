Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Merck To Pay $4.85 Billion In Vioxx Settlement

Agreement should resolve majority of cases brought against the company

by Lisa M. Jarvis
November 9, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

More than three years after the withdrawal of the anti-inflammatory drug Vioxx, Merck & Co. has taken a giant step toward putting the debacle behind it. The company has signed a deal with plaintiffs to pay $4.85 billion into a settlement fund that will effectively resolve the majority of outstanding claims related to Vioxx.

"This is a good and responsible agreement that is structured to provide a significant degree of certainty toward resolving the majority of the outstanding Vioxx product liability claims in the U.S. And it does so with a fixed amount," Merck CEO Richard T. Clark told investors in a conference call this morning.

Merck pulled Vioxx from the market in September 2004 after the release of studies linking the drug to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Thousands of people subsequently filed lawsuits against the company, claiming they were injured by the drug.

"This simply was the right thing to do, and we're grateful that the people at Merck recognized that it was the right thing to do," says W. Mark Lanier, lead counsel for the first Vioxx trial. That trial, held in 2005 in Texas, resulted in a $253 million verdict for plaintiffs.

The settlement has been carefully mapped out to avoid any loopholes that could enable new plaintiffs to jump on the bandwagon. Only cases that were filed by Nov. 8 can tap into the fund, and patients must clear three hurdles to qualify: Only myocardial infarction or ischemic stroke patients will be eligible; the patient must be able to prove having received at least 30 Vioxx pills; and patients must be able to prove they received enough pills to have taken them within 14 days of the cardiac event.

At least 85% of the qualified plainiffs must agree to the terms in order for the fund to take effect; payments are likely to be doled out beginning in August 2008.

Merck has already set aside roughly $1.9 billion to defend itself against Vioxx claims. The firm acknowledges that, without the settlement, it could spend years and much more money defending itself in court. To date, Merck has lost five of 17 lawsuits related to Vioxx, and it is named in an additional 26,600 suits.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US high court to hear Merck appeal in pharmaceutical warning label dispute
Court orders companies to take cholesterol drug off the market
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drug Firms Prevail In Antitrust Trial

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE