Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Novartis Invests More In Singapore

Swiss firm to spend $700 million on biopharmaceutical manufacturing

by Lisa M. Jarvis
November 1, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Novartis is expanding its already ambitious investment program in Singapore. In tandem with the opening of a new pharmaceutical tableting facility there last week, the Swiss drug giant revealed plans to spend $700 million on a biopharmaceuticals manufacturing plant.

Construction on the cell-culture plant, the firm's biggest to date, will begin early next year and should be complete by late 2012, creating 300 new jobs. Once operational, the plant will support Novartis' pipeline of biologics, which now represent 25% of its overall drugs in development. Specifically, the plant will make clinical and commercial quantities of monoclonal antibodies to treat diseases ranging from arthritis to cancer to spinal cord injury.

Novartis' first big push into Singapore was in 2001 with the opening of a research center focused on discovering and developing small molecules to treat tropical diseases. The recently inaugurated tableting plant, expected to be fully operational in 2009, will make existing Novartis drugs, such as Diovan and Tekturna, for the U.S. and Japanese markets.

Novartis joins a growing list of companies situating their new biopharmaceuticals plants in Singapore. In the past two years, GlaxoSmithKline started construction on a vaccines manufacturing facility there, while Lonza invested in two commercial-scale mammalian cell-culture facilities, one to be dedicated to the production of Genentech products.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novartis to invest $300 million in biotherapeutics
Takeda plans layoffs in R&D reorganization
Sanofi to expand plant in Belgium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE