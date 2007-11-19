Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Percy Julian Film Honored

'Forgotten Genius' receives a boost with American Association for the Advancement of Science award

by Linda Wang
November 19, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

DOUBLE TAKE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lolita Parker Jr.
Actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson stars as Percy Julian in the film.
Credit: Lolita Parker Jr.
Actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson stars as Percy Julian in the film.

A film biography about the life and career of pioneering African American chemist Percy Lavon Julian (1899???1975) is among the winners of the 2007 AAAS Science Journalism Awards from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

The film, produced by the WGBH television program NOVA and supported in part by the American Chemical Society, portrays Julian's struggles with racism and his breakthrough research on drugs to treat glaucoma and rheumatoid arthritis (C&EN, Oct. 2, 2006, page 52).

Although the film premiered nationally on PBS on Feb. 6, it continues to be shown in classrooms and other educational settings across the U.S.. "What these kinds of awards usually do is give the program a second-stage boost and lift it up again," says James P. Shoffner, who spearheaded ACS's support of the film project. "Some people who have not seen it or heard of it will all of a sudden want to see the film. It helps to keep it out there."

Shoffner, an adjunct professor of science at the Science Institute at Columbia College Chicago, says he hopes the film will receive more international exposure. "I think that AAAS will help that process because AAAS reaches all the sciences and encompasses a broader community," he says. "The film seems to be getting greater and larger recognition as more and more people hear about it and see it."

Llewellyn M. Smith, the film's coproducer, says he hopes the movie will inspire someone to write a biography about Julian. "There's a lot of material that we researched that didn't get into the film, and there's a lot more about his life that we don't know," Smith says. "There's still a hope that somebody's going to come and do an honest, thorough, definitive, scholarly biography of his life and his work. There's still a huge opportunity."

The awards are sponsored by Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development. Winners will receive $3,000 and a plaque at the 2008 AAAS Annual Meeting in Boston in February.

For more information about the film, visit NOVA's website at www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/julian.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jeff Seeman presents Wheeler Lecture
Daniel Rabinovich Wins Science Writing Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alan Alda Receives Public Service Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE