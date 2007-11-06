Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Rancor Over Pesticide Spraying In California

Pheromone-based product draws ire of residents in affected areas

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
November 6, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

WIDESPREAD COVERAGE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CDAR
Areas of Northern California are being sprayed to reduce crop-damaging moth populations.
Credit: CDAR
Areas of Northern California are being sprayed to reduce crop-damaging moth populations.

Amid protests and legal battles, large swaths of the agriculturally intensive Monterey Bay and Santa Cruz areas in Northern California are being sprayed with pheromone-based pesticides in hopes of warding off an infestation of the crop-damaging light brown apple moth.

MOTH SEX
[+]Enlarge
The two insect pheromones (E)-11-tetradecen-1-yl acetate and (E,E)-9,11-tetradecadien-1-yl acetate are the active ingredients in pesticide spray.
The two insect pheromones (E)-11-tetradecen-1-yl acetate and (E,E)-9,11-tetradecadien-1-yl acetate are the active ingredients in pesticide spray.

The controversy harks back to the 1980s and '90s, when attempts to wipe out the Mediterranean fruit fly in California with widespread aerial spraying of the pesticide malathion generated public outcry.

Last September, areas of Monterey County were sprayed for the light brown apple moth, and more spraying was scheduled to begin in Santa Cruz County on Nov. 5. Citizens groups and local governments have attempted several times to halt the spraying, saying the pheromones'??safety??in widespread human exposure has yet to be determined. On Nov. 5, a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order request filed by Santa Cruz County residents, and the spraying program was scheduled to resume on Nov. 6.

The action of the pesticides, which contain a mixture of insect pheromones, is vastly different from that of previous-generation pesticides such as malathion and other organophosphates, which indiscriminately wipe out any bug in their path. In this case, the pheromones are normally produced by female moths. An artificially applied source of the pheromones diverts the attention of the males, resulting in less mating and smaller moth populations. Insect pheromones were first identified in the late 1950s. They are now widely used in pest control and are the subject of international research.

"Our product doesn't kill???it confuses the male," says Kristin Ketner, director of R&D at Suterra, the Bend, Ore.-based company that produces varieties of the pesticide under the brand name CheckMate.

The light brown apple moth, which is native to Australia, is part of a group of "leafroller" pests. The larvae eat the leaves of plants. The California Department of Food & Agriculture declared an emergency after the moths were first discovered in traps last February, saying the pest could cause hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to numerous crops, including apples and grapes.

Last month, California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger ordered Suterra to make public the ingredients in CheckMate-LBAM-F, one of the pesticides. According to the company, the product contains two insect pheromones, identified in the 1980s to be (E)-11-tetradecen-1-yl acetate and (E,E)-9,11-tetradecadien-1-yl acetate. CheckMate-OLR-F, which was used in the September sprayings, contains similar ingredients, including the pheromone (E)-11-tetradecen-1-ol acetate.

Richard G. Vogt, biological sciences professor and director of graduate studies at the University of South Carolina, notes that the spraying strategy has worked well in small areas, but he has reservations about the effectiveness of widespread spraying of the pheromones. "It isn't used a lot on this scale," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Fish and Wildlife Service downgrades risks of Enlist herbicides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sulfoxaflor may put dozens of species at risk of extinction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Florida says no to pesticide aldicarb on citrus

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE