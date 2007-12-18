Alberts [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Bruce Alberts

Bruce M. Alberts, professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the University of California, San Francisco, has been appointed by the board of directors of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) as18th editor-in-chief of Science magazine effective March 1, 2008. Alberts, who is president emeritus of the National Academy of Sciences and served as chair of the National Research Council from 1993 to 2005, will succeed Donald Kennedy, president emeritus of Stanford University, who has held the editor-in-chief position since 2000. Kennedy, 76, says his stint as Science, "has been a wonderful experience," but adds that the time has come to step down. He stresses that Alberts is "a fabulous choice" for editor.

"I view Science magazine as a critical venue for maintaining the standards of science as well as for spreading an understanding and appreciation for science around the world," Alberts said in statement released by AAAS, which publishes Science. "With the tremendous challenges we face today, both of these important aims need constant attention," he added.

Reflecting on the challenges awaiting him in his new position, Alberts tells C&EN that simply maintaining the reputation of Science as one of the world's premier scientific publications isn't sufficient. "Science and the way we communicate are constantly changing. Everyone at AAAS feels that Science magazine will need to continue to innovate with great energy and vision. I agree," he says.

Alberts has ideas about changes he would like to see at Science. "I would like to increase the magazine's international coverage to reflect the increasing spread of science across the globe," he says. He adds that he would like to increase the outreach of Science to "science fans," in addition to focusing on the magazine's core readership of scientists and engineers.

