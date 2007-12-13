Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

German Chemical Majors Reshuffle Businesses

Restructuring efforts aim to focus companies more closely on their customers

by Patricia L. Short
December 13, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The beginning of 2008 will see new structures for two of Germany's leading chemical producers: BASF and Evonik Chemicals, formerly Degussa.

BASF will structure its businesses in six segments: chemicals, plastics, functional solutions, performance products, agricultural solutions, and oil and gas. Chairman Jürgen Hambrecht says the reorganization is designed to enable the company to focus "even more closely on our customers."

The chemicals group will include inorganics, petrochemicals, and intermediates. Plastics will house styrenics (a business that BASF wants to sell), performance polymers, and urethanes. Functional solution will pull together businesses that primarily supply the automotive and construction industries with catalysts, construction chemicals, and coatings.

Performance products will consist of acrylics and dispersions, formerly part of BASF's styrenics division; performance chemicals; and a new division, care chemicals, that will combine the former fine chemicals division and BASF's detergents and cleaners business.

Agricultural solutions is made up of crop protection products. And the company's oil and gas segment includes its Wintershall subsidiary.

Meanwhile, Evonik's chemicals business is getting a new organizational structure. It's the latest move in the run-up to a planned 2008 stock exchange debut for the company, whose businesses include chemicals, energy, and real estate.

Evonik is consolidating 12 chemical units into six. The reorganization will commence at the beginning of 2008 and is expected to be completed in six months.

"The new structure will make a considerable contribution to more efficiency and market orientation in the group overall," according to a company statement. The structure, the statement says, will ensure "that our businesses have the necessary critical mass in each of their worldwide markets."

The six units will be base chemicals, incorporating C4 chemistry and building blocks; inorganic materials, combining Aerosil and silanes with advanced fillers and pigments; consumer specialties, combining care and surface specialties with superabsorbers; health and nutrition, amalgamating feed additives with exclusive synthesis and catalysts; coatings and additives, combining coatings and colorants and specialty acrylics; and performance polymers, encompassing high-performance polymers and methacrylates.

Three existing businesses—technology specialties, consumer solutions, and specialty materials—are already highly focused and will not be affected by the restructuring, Evonik says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF readies a massive restructuring
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik to sell performance materials businesses
Covestro to lay off 10% of workforce

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE