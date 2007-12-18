Mixing It Up

HOLEY ADVANCE [+]Enlarge Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.

By taking a synergistic approach, Adam J. Matzger and coworkers at the University of Michigan have combined zinc with two common organic linker groups—instead of the usual one—to construct a new type of metal-organic framework (MOF) with exceptional structural properties (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200705020). Aside from the porous material being of interest for gas storage, catalysis, and chemical separation applications, the synthetic strategy opens a new door for using combinatorial methods to prepare novel types of MOFs.

MOFs are crystalline coordination polymers with a network of pores made by linking metal atoms or clusters with organic groups. One of the most studied versions, MOF-5, is made from zinc and terephthalic acid (a dicarboxylate). Another version is MOF-177, which is made from zinc and tris(4-carboxyphenyl)benzene (a tricarboxylate). Because the linkers have different structures, the resulting MOFs have distinctive pore structures.

In making the new material, Matzger's group tried something different: combining the two functionally similar linkers into one MOF. Coordination copolymers derived from linkers with different functionality are already known. But rather than forming segregated crystals of MOF-5 and MOF-177 or a random copolymer, as might be expected, the outcome was a new, uniformly structured type of MOF with a porosity and surface area that exceeds that of either MOF-5 or MOF-177. In fact, the calculated pore surface area of University of Michigan Crystalline Material-1 (UMCM-1), as it is called, is 4,730 m2/g, the highest of any mesoporous material reported to date, according to the researchers.

UMCM-1's structure consists of six microporous cages with pores about 1.4 nm in diameter surrounding a mesoporous hexagonal channel about 3.2 nm in width. The channel "is like a highway connecting the microporous cages," Matzger says, a feature that could expedite filling the pores with hydrogen or methane, for example.