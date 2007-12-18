Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Mixing It Up

New metal-organic framework features unprecedented porosity and surface area

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 18, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

HOLEY ADVANCE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
UMCM-1 contains Zn4O clusters linked by dicarboxylate and tricarboxylate spacer groups, giving rise to six microporous cages surrounding a central mesoporous channel.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
UMCM-1 contains Zn4O clusters linked by dicarboxylate and tricarboxylate spacer groups, giving rise to six microporous cages surrounding a central mesoporous channel.

By taking a synergistic approach, Adam J. Matzger and coworkers at the University of Michigan have combined zinc with two common organic linker groups—instead of the usual one—to construct a new type of metal-organic framework (MOF) with exceptional structural properties (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200705020). Aside from the porous material being of interest for gas storage, catalysis, and chemical separation applications, the synthetic strategy opens a new door for using combinatorial methods to prepare novel types of MOFs.

MIXED RESULTS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
MOF-5 crystals grown in the presence of tris(4-carboxyphenyl)benzene (left) and MOF-177 crystals grown in the presence of terephthalic acid (right) appear quite different from UMCM-1 crystals (center) grown from an equal mixture of tris(4-carboxyphenyl)benzene and terephthalic acid.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
MOF-5 crystals grown in the presence of tris(4-carboxyphenyl)benzene (left) and MOF-177 crystals grown in the presence of terephthalic acid (right) appear quite different from UMCM-1 crystals (center) grown from an equal mixture of tris(4-carboxyphenyl)benzene and terephthalic acid.

MOFs are crystalline coordination polymers with a network of pores made by linking metal atoms or clusters with organic groups. One of the most studied versions, MOF-5, is made from zinc and terephthalic acid (a dicarboxylate). Another version is MOF-177, which is made from zinc and tris(4-carboxyphenyl)benzene (a tricarboxylate). Because the linkers have different structures, the resulting MOFs have distinctive pore structures.

In making the new material, Matzger's group tried something different: combining the two functionally similar linkers into one MOF. Coordination copolymers derived from linkers with different functionality are already known. But rather than forming segregated crystals of MOF-5 and MOF-177 or a random copolymer, as might be expected, the outcome was a new, uniformly structured type of MOF with a porosity and surface area that exceeds that of either MOF-5 or MOF-177. In fact, the calculated pore surface area of University of Michigan Crystalline Material-1 (UMCM-1), as it is called, is 4,730 m2/g, the highest of any mesoporous material reported to date, according to the researchers.

UMCM-1's structure consists of six microporous cages with pores about 1.4 nm in diameter surrounding a mesoporous hexagonal channel about 3.2 nm in width. The channel "is like a highway connecting the microporous cages," Matzger says, a feature that could expedite filling the pores with hydrogen or methane, for example.

There are many new types of MOFs reported each year, Matzger adds, but they come about by tinkering with the metal, the synthetic conditions, or the organic linker. The concept of making coordination copolymers like UMCM-1 by mixing and matching organic linkers together "could change the thinking about the most efficient way to discover new porous solids," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chain-link molecules form flexible networks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A network of cubes opens the door for new COF chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoporous gold forms ultrathin walls and large pores

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE