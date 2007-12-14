Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

A Novel Strontium-Iron Oxide

Low-temperature synthesis yields a product with an unusual structure

by Mitch Jacoby
December 14, 2007
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

COOL TRANSFORMATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Hiroshi Kageyama/Kyoto University
At just 280°C, strontium ions (blue) and iron ions (green) in SrFeO3 (top) stay put, but oxide ions (red) are mobile enough to convert the compound to the previously unknown SrFeO2 (bottom).
Credit: Courtesy of Hiroshi Kageyama/Kyoto University
At just 280°C, strontium ions (blue) and iron ions (green) in SrFeO3 (top) stay put, but oxide ions (red) are mobile enough to convert the compound to the previously unknown SrFeO2 (bottom).

A kinetically controlled synthesis has yielded a novel strontium-iron oxide with an unusual structure. The study, reported in Nature (2007, 450, 1062), may lead to new types of materials with useful properties, such as high ion mobility, which is essential to solid-oxide fuel cells and other applications.

The new compound, SrFeO2, exhibits a so-called infinite-layer structure consisting of sheets of FeO4 squares interleaved with strontium ions. That type of structure is adopted by copper oxide superconductors but has not been observed in iron oxides until now.

Mixed (or complex) metal oxides are typically prepared via solid-state methods at temperatures above 1,000°C. Under those conditions, reagents have sufficient energy to surmount high reaction barriers, and as such, the procedures generally afford the most thermodynamically stable products.

In contrast, solution-phase reactions, which tend to be unsuited to making complex metal oxides, generally call for much lower temperatures. With less energy available to drive chemical transformations, those reactions typically yield the product favored by kinetics, meaning the one that forms fastest. A key distinction between the two types of reactions is that in kinetically controlled processes, the product often bears a structural relationship to the starting material.

To prepare the new compound, Hiroshi Kageyama and Werner Paulus, chemistry professors at Kyoto University and the University of Rennes, respectively, and coworkers capitalized on a new low-temperature synthesis that sidesteps thermodynamic limitations of conventional solid-state reactions by using CaH2 as a reducing agent.

Specifically, by treating an oxygen-deficient form of SrFeO3 with CaH2 at just 280°C, the team removed some of the oxide (O2???) ions and formed an intermediate product, Sr2Fe2O5. Then they repeated the procedure with the intermediate, stripping away more oxide ions and converting that compound to the previously unknown SrFeO2. The analyses reveal that the strontium and iron ions retain their positions throughout the transformations, a result of the low-temperature conditions. Only the oxide ions rearrange.

In an accompanying commentary in Nature, the chemists who developed the hydride method, Michael A. Hayward of Oxford University and Matthew J. Rosseinsky of the University of Liverpool, note that the oxide ion mobility is a "crucial observation" that suggests a host of synthetic possibilities. "This achievement opens the door to synthesis of many other complex metal oxides with potentially useful properties," they write.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicon-carbonyl complex is stable at room temperature
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MXene serves as support material for single-atom catalysts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Xenon Expands Its Molecular Portfolio

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE