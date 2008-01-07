Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

At-Will Wettability

Materials: Electricity converts surface from repellent to wettable

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A NEW SURFACE studded with closely spaced "nanonails" repels virtually any liquid. Initially the liquid forms droplets that rest on the nail heads. When electricity is applied, however, the liquid slips down past the nail heads and spreads out between the nail shanks, wetting the surface completely (Langmuir 2008, 24, 9). Such materials could be used as self-cleaning surfaces or in electric batteries.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Langmuir
Water and ethanol bead up on the "nanonail"-studded surface.
Credit: Langmuir
Water and ethanol bead up on the "nanonail"-studded surface.

Physicists Tom N. Krupenkin and J. Ashley Taylor of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and colleagues from Bell Laboratories designed the "superlyophobic" material. They created the nails by etching a silicon wafer to form conductive silicon shanks and dielectric silicon oxide heads, then coated the structure with a hydrophobic fluoropolymer. The surface's liquid-repellent properties almost entirely rely on its topography rather than its chemical composition, Krupenkin notes. "Essentially any geometry that features 'overhang' analogs to a nail head would produce similar results," he adds.

Krupenkin's team previously constructed electrically tunable surfaces that can be reversibly switched between wettable and superhydrophobic. But this type of surface works only with liquids, such as water, with high surface tension—the attractive force that pulls molecules into droplets. Liquids with low surface tension—such as skin oil, gasoline, or common organic solvents—ruin the surface by wetting it regardless of the voltage.

Such contaminants are ubiquitous and hard to guard against, so the researchers set out to design a surface that could repel any liquid. The nanonail surfaces they created could be used in lab-on-a-chip applications that utilize organic solvents. They could also be used in membranes that extend the life of an electric battery by switching it off when it isn't needed.

Other groups are developing repellent surfaces, too. For example, MIT researchers recently reported ones inspired by lotus leaves (C&EN, Dec. 10, 2007, page 7).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spiky surfaces steer different fluids in opposite directions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Magnetically controlled droplets rock, rotate, and roll
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laser-made graphene enables simple, low-cost nanogenerator﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE