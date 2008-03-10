Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Arsenal Agrees To Buy DSM Unit

Deal is latest for private equity firm focused on chemicals

by Michael McCoy
March 10, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Televantos
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Arsenal Capital Partners
Credit: Arsenal Capital Partners

THE PRIVATE EQUITY company Arsenal Capital Partners has agreed to acquire DSM's special products business for an undisclosed sum. The purchase continues Arsenal's push into the chemical business, where it has already created and sold a firm.

DSM Special Products' main site is in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where it operates the world's largest plant for oxidizing toluene into benzoic acid, a starting point for the fine chemicals benzaldehyde and benzyl alcohol and the food preservatives sodium and potassium benzoate. Its sales last year were about $150 million, and it turned a slight operating profit, according to DSM.

DSM put the business up for sale last September to focus on life sciences and performance materials. Upon completion of the deal, expected in the second quarter, Arsenal will rename the business Genovique Specialties.

New York City-based Arsenal made a splash in the chemical industry by acquiring Rutherford Chemicals and Reilly Industries, both experts in pyridine chemistry, and combining them to form Vertellus Specialties. Arsenal sold Vertellus to Wind Point Partners in December 2007, reaping what it said was three times its investment in the firm.

Arsenal could be trying to repeat this success. After the Vertellus sale, its main chemical asset has been Velsicol Chemical, a Rosemont, Ill.-based company it acquired in 2005. Velsicol is one of only two U.S. producers of benzoic acid, which it also makes via toluene oxidation.

John Televantos, an Arsenal principal, says his company has no immediate plans to combine Velsicol and Genovique, but he acknowledges their synergies and says Arsenal will revisit its options down the road.

For now, he says, the companies will share technical know-how and best practices. In addition, Arsenal plans to use Velsicol technology to build a dibenzoate ester facility at the Genovique site. According to Televantos—a Ph.D. chemical engineer who has worked for Union Carbide, Arco Chemical, and Hercules—these esters are replacing phthalate plasticizers in the production of flexible polyvinyl chloride.

Despite the credit crunch that has slowed private equity investment in the specialty chemical sector, Televantos says, Arsenal is eyeing more acquisitions. "We are hoping that as other firms move away from this space there will be more opportunity for us," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lanxess will acquire US firm Emerald Kalama
Ascensus to buy boron specialist Callery
Chemical Assets Change Hands

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE