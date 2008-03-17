Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical Abstracts To Check on Wikipedia

March 17, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The American Chemical Society's Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) has agreed to help Wikipedia, the online user-generated encyclopedia, make sure that entries on chemical substances of widespread general public interest include complete and accurate CAS Registry Numbers. Each number is a unique ID that CAS assigns to chemical substances. The CAS Registry contains more than 34 million organic and inorganic substances, but so far, only a few thousand of the most common chemicals are included in Wikipedia. Until now, contributors to the encyclopedia had been adding CAS numbers to chemical substances listed in the Wikiprojects-Chemicals section of the Wikipedia Chemistry Portal. But some numbers are incomplete or incorrect. Wikipedia recently approached CAS to address the issue. CAS is interested in the dissemination of information about chemistry and chemical substances "that is truly of interest to the general public," says Chris McCue, CAS's vice president of marketing. "In that regard, our mission and Wikipedia's mission run parallel and offer the prospect of some very positive and exciting cooperation."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

A Century’s Worth Of Supporting Information
SciFinder Adds Experimental Procedures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE