DuPont Boosts Refinery Services

DuPont's Clean Technologies business is adding facilities at two refineries that regenerate spent sulfuric acid and capture sulfur gases. The firm says the new units will help the refiners handle higher sulfur crude oil, reduce emissions, and expand production of alkylate for clean burning fuels. DuPont started one unit at Western Refining's El Paso, Texas, site and will soon open one at ConocoPhillips' refinery in Linden, N.J. The DuPont facilities combine the firm's decades-old acid regeneration expertise with sulfuric acid alkylation technology acquired in the 2003 purchase of Stratco and air emissions reduction technology gained with the 2006 acquisition of Belco Technologies.
