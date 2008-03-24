Rohm And Haas Hikes Hydroxyalkyl Monomers

Rohm and Haas has expanded capacity for acrylate and methacrylate hydroxyalkyl monomers at its La Porte, Texas, plant by more than 25%. The company says it is the sole manufacturer in the Americas of these monomers, which are used by makers of automotive coatings, printing inks, and adhesives. Peter M. Rozowski, project manager for primary materials, says the expansion "enables us to meet our existing merchant and captive business, as well as support new customers and market growth."
