Schulman Hires UBS To Explore Options

The plastics compounding company A. Schulman has hired UBS Investment Bank to help it explore strategic alternatives, which could include a big acquisition or a sale of the company. "This is the latest step in the ongoing process of evaluating all alternatives available to the company to maximize stockholder value," Schulman CEO Joseph M. Gingo says. Schulman has been under pressure from the activist investment firm Ramius Capital to keep an earlier promise to consider strategic alternatives.
