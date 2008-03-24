Study Promotes Manufacturing R&D

An interagency working group study on U.S. manufacturing research identifies three high-technology areas as critical to the nation's future economy. The first one is manufacturing R&D for hydrogen production, storage solutions, and fuel-cell components for energy security. Second is R&D on methods for reliable and affordable production of nanomaterials, which potentially affects every manufacturing industry. Third is R&D in intelligent and integrated manufacturing-the application of software, sensors, controls, and networks to the entire process to optimize performance and value. The report also provides an overview of cross-cutting issues that will impact all three areas, such as workforce preparation, health and safety concerns, environmental sustainability, and standards. The full study, "Manufacturing the Future: Federal Priorities for Manufacturing R&D," is on the Web at www.manufacturing.gov.
