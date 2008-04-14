Congratulations on your fine article on Denis Reilley's receiving the SCI Medal; he is certainly an exceptional gentleman (C&EN, March 10, page 32). I was fortunate to have worked for him when he managed DuPont's titanium dioxide business. Many of my colleagues were unable to fathom his management style, for he was a type rare in senior management and in a ticket-punching assignment. We expected him to be another bumpkin but found him instead to be a very sophisticated intellectual. Many people now realize what we lost when he left for Praxair.
James W. Reeves
Wilmington, Del.
