Evonik Names Head For North America

Evonik Industries has named Thomas Bates head of its North American operations. Bates will retain his current duties as manager of Evonik's site in Mobile, Ala., the German company's largest North American plant. Bates joined Degussa, now part of Evonik, in 1998 as director of manufacturing for silicas and chemical catalysts. Evonik has about 4,000 employees in 57 locations throughout North America.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter