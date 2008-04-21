Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Codexis Going Public

Biocatalyst developer files for initial public offering of $100 million, but there are risks

by Ann M. Thayer
April 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Biocatalyst developer Codexis has taken the first step toward becoming a public company by filing for an initial stock offering. The Redwood City, Calif.-based firm seeks to raise $100 million to finance its development of biocatalysts for pharmaceutical and industrial uses.

Codexis was created in 2002 on the basis of enzyme optimization technology from Maxygen. More recently, Codexis has linked its fortunes to the emerging biofuels area. In late 2007, it established a five-year collaboration with Shell Oil to develop enzymes for making fuels from cellulosic biomass. Shell holds a 13% stake in Codexis and contributed $8.3 million in R&D funding, or 33% of the firm's revenues, last year.

In the biofuels area, Codexis competes with DuPont and other large chemical companies. It also competes with smaller firms such as Virent Energy Systems and Iogen, both of which also work with Shell. Other competitors include Amyris Biotechnologies and Verenium, formed in mid-2006 from the merger of Diversa and Celunol.

In going public, Codexis will face a challenging stock market—one that can be particularly unkind to industrial biotech firms. Shares in Metabolix, which went public in late 2006, trade 60% below where they were six months ago. Verenium's shares have fallen 70% since early 2007, and its auditors are questioning its ability to continue operating.

Codexis hopes it can fare better. In 2007, it had revenues of $25.3 million, about 45% of which came from products such as enzymes and intermediates for major drug products. Pfizer accounted for 13% of these revenues. Codexis reported a net loss of about $39 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LanzaTech completes SPAC merger
DSM to buy Amyris’s flavor, fragrance business
Amyris And Cobalt Investors Pitch In

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE