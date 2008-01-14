Advertisement

Environment

Suit Accuses IBM Of Dumping Chemicals

January 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 2
More than 90 current and former residents who have lived near IBM's original site in Endicott, N.Y., have filed suit against the computer maker alleging it released millions of gallons of industrial chemicals, including trichloroethane and benzene, into the environment, threatening their health and lowering the value of residential and business properties. They seek compensation for lost property value and personal injuries, as well as punitive damages. IBM does not deny releases of volatile organic compounds from the site, where it made typewriters, computer systems, and integrated circuit boards between 1924 and 2002. Since 2004, the firm has paid out $2.8 million in compensation to eligible property owners near the former Endicott plant under a program negotiated with the New York State Attorney General's Office. However, spokesman Michael Maloney says that "this legal action has no basis in science or law, and IBM will defend itself vigorously." Maloney does acknowledge that the technology giant has tried to reach a settlement with the Endicott plaintiff attorneys.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

