People

Earth Day Haiku Winners Announced

by Linda Wang
May 26, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 21
K-2nd Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: V. Michael Mautino
Second place winner in the K-2nd category:
Morgan Meer, Pittsburgh Section.
Credit: V. Michael Mautino
Second place winner in the K-2nd category:
Morgan Meer, Pittsburgh Section.

THE ACS COMMITTEE on Community Activities and the Office of Community Activities have announced the winners of the Chemists Celebrate Earth Day (CCED) haiku contest. The celebration took place on April 22.

K-2nd Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hampton Roads Section
First place winner in the K-2nd grade category:
Ajitha Balasubramanian, Hampton Roads Section.
Credit: Hampton Roads Section
First place winner in the K-2nd grade category:
Ajitha Balasubramanian, Hampton Roads Section.
3rd-5th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Fiona Case
First place winner in the 3rd-4th grade category:
Jessie Johnson, Green Mountain Section.
Credit: Fiona Case
First place winner in the 3rd-4th grade category:
Jessie Johnson, Green Mountain Section.
3rd-5th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sally Mitchell
Second place winner in the 3rd-4th grade category:
Robert Schill, Syracuse Section.
Credit: Sally Mitchell
Second place winner in the 3rd-4th grade category:
Robert Schill, Syracuse Section.
6th-8th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mikal Ankrah
First place winner in the 6th-8th grade category:
Charles Mercer, Western Carolinas Section.
Credit: Mikal Ankrah
First place winner in the 6th-8th grade category:
Charles Mercer, Western Carolinas Section.
6th-8th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Robert de Groot
Second place winner in the 6th-8th grade category:
Arvind Kalathil, Southern California Section.
Credit: Robert de Groot
Second place winner in the 6th-8th grade category:
Arvind Kalathil, Southern California Section.
9th-12th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sally Mitchell
First place winner in the 9th-12th grade category:
Andrea Mastroeni, Syracuse Section.
Credit: Sally Mitchell
First place winner in the 9th-12th grade category:
Andrea Mastroeni, Syracuse Section.
9th-12th Grade
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Daniel Gamboa
Second place winner in the 9th-12th grade category:
Daniel Gamboa, Rio Grande Valley Section.
Credit: Daniel Gamboa
Second place winner in the 9th-12th grade category:
Daniel Gamboa, Rio Grande Valley Section.
9th-12th Grade - Honorable Mention
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Joan Laredo-Liddell
First place winner in the 9th-12th grade category:
Jodi Bentivegna, New York Section.
Credit: Joan Laredo-Liddell
First place winner in the 9th-12th grade category:
Jodi Bentivegna, New York Section.

Students in grades K–12 were invited to write and illustrate a haiku based on the 2008 CCED theme, “Streaming Chemistry.” There were two prizes in each of four grade categories. First-place winners received $200. Second-place winners received $100.

The winners are the following:

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

