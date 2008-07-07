Air Liquide Adds Gases In Europe

French industrial gases producer Air Liquide will spend about $250 million to build a hydrogen plant at its site in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Due to open in 2011, the plant will supply hydrogen to a Neste Oil refinery that produces diesel fuel from vegetable oils, animal fats, and other renewable raw materials. Separately, Air Liquide is investing almost $160 million to expand its presence in Poland. In particular, it will build air separation plants to supply industrial gases to Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy, a Polish maker of fertilizers, caprolactam, and melamine.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter