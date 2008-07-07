Government

Augustus W. Fountain III was recently appointed by the secretary of the Army as the senior research scientist for chemistry, a position within the Research & Technology Directorate of the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center. ECBC is the Army’s principal R&D center for chemical and biological defense technology, engineering and field operations. In this senior technologist position, Fountain is responsible for planning, leading, and conducting research in chemical defense in support of Army and Department of Defense mission objectives. ECBC recruited Fountain in 2006 as an expert in electro-optics for the chemical and biological standoff detection program.
Mike Kluse has been named the new director of the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. He became interim director in 2007. Kluse has spent his entire career with Battelle, which manages the lab for DOE, progressing through positions within the national security area.
