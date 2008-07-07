Isn’t It Ironic?

May 5, page 58: The 19th Winter Fluorine Conference will feature an award address by the winner of the 2009 ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, whose name has yet to be announced, not the 2008 winner.
There is irony in the book review “Finding Jobs in Biopharma” (C&EN, May 19, page 48). The image is of a researcher at Immunex, a company subsumed (and essentially dismantled) by Amgen several years back. Opportunities, indeed! I hope there’s a “pros and cons” discussion on when small start-ups are bought by big pharma.
Mary Beckman
Richland, Wash.
