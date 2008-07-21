Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

'Sewing Machine' Manipulates DNA Molecule

July 21, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

This ain't your grandmother's sewing machine. Using a single DNA molecule as thread, researchers in Japan designed microhooks and microbobbins to form a "sewing machine" to manipulate DNA. Chromosomal DNA molecules are used in hybridization, protein binding, and epigenetics experiments. Because a chromosomal DNA double helix is only 2 nm in diameter, with a length ranging from millimeters to centimeters, the molecule easily breaks from hydrodynamic shear. To prevent this breakage, the research team, led by Kyohei Terao at Kyoto University, designed microscopic tools to move and direct the DNA (Lab Chip, DOI: 10.1039/b803753a). The tools, created via photolithography, consist of a Z-shaped microhook to catch the DNA and a microbobbin, around which the DNA is wrapped. Using laser methods to manipulate the microtools, Terao and colleagues captured and separated pairs of DNA helices with the microhook. Terao's group also wrapped and unwrapped the DNA from two microbobbins. These tools, the researchers say, will allow the use of large DNA molecules in genetics studies and biochemical assays.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA Origami Cranks Down Spatial Precision
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA-Programmed Synthesis Of Tissues
DNA Methylation Triggers Tighter Wrap In Nucleosomes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE