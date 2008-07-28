236th ACS National Meeting

Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, will be the site of the American Chemical Society's 236th national meeting. The city has much to offer its visitors, and so does the meeting itself. The ACS president, 31 technical divisions, one secretariat, and three committees will host original programming in 717 half-day oral sessions and 93 poster sessions. More than 8,000 papers will be presented.

[+]Enlarge MEETING INFO ON THE WEB www.acs.org/philadelphia2008 Technical Program

General Meeting Information

Registration

Accommodations

ACS Career Fair

Exposition MEETING & EXPOSITION INFORMATION ONLINE Access up-to-date meeting details and the official version of the technical program on the attendee website at www.acs.org/philadelphia2008. This website will be updated as the meeting nears and includes information on Registration, Accommodations, Technical Programming, Exposition, Workshops, and Social & Special Events among other activities. Because some locations may change after C&EN's press time, be sure to pick up a program on-site. HOUSING & TRANSPORTATION FOR THE NATIONAL MEETING Limited housing assistance will be available through July 25 on the attendee website at Limited housing assistance will be available through July 25 on the attendee website at www.acs.org/philadelphia

2008. Find the most up-to-date hotel details, local maps, transportation advice, and ACS shuttle routes.

ACS national award winners who did not present addresses in New Orleans will deliver them in Philadelphia. ACS President Bruce E. Bursten continues to highlight energy-related issues, education initiatives, the centrality of chemistry, and international cooperation between chemists and chemical engineers. Symposia celebrating the centennials of the Divisions of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, and Physical Chemistry are on the schedule as well.

Workshops covering laboratory safety, professional skills, leadership, and more will be open to all registrants but require separate registration and/or fees. ACS short courses, designed to improve the skills and marketability of chemical scientists and technicians, also require separate registration and fees.

The ACS Career Fair, social events, exposition, and governance meetings round out the meeting.

EARLY REGISTRATION. Early registration for the national meeting closed on July 25, and registrations or payments received after July 25 will be processed at standard registration rates. Attendees from the U.S. and Canada who registered by July 25 should receive their badge credentials in the mail before the meeting. International registrants and early registrants who do not receive their badge credentials before the meeting must pick them up at ACS Attendee Registration (Pennsylvania Convention Center, Grand Hall) during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

STANDARD & ON-SITE REGISTRATION. Standard registration fees are in effect between July 26 and Aug. 21. Register online at www.acs.org/philadelphia2008 anytime before the meeting ends on the afternoon of Aug. 21. A valid membership number must be entered during registration to register as a member and receive your ACS member discount on registration fees. Attendees who register after July 25 must pick up their badge credentials at ACS Attendee Registration during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

In Philadelphia, attendees can pick up their badge credentials or complete a new registration using credit card, cash, check, or money order at ACS Attendee Registration (Pennsylvania Convention Center, Grand Hall) on Saturday, from 3 to 6 PM; Sunday, from 7:30 AM to 7 PM; Monday, from 7:30 AM to 9 PM; Tuesday from 7:30 AM to 7 PM; Wednesday, from 7:30 AM to

6 PM; and Thursday from 7:30 AM to 1 PM.

A variety of organizers will hold social and special events during the meeting. Event participation is open to all interested registrants. Some events require purchase of a ticket to participate. The following events are coded to indicate what is required to participate: T—ticket required; NT—sponsored, no ticket required; COD—payment due based on individual consumption at event; B—meeting badge must be visible to enter.

Event tickets can be purchased through ACS Attendee Registration online until Aug. 21 or on-site Aug. 16–21. Attendees who purchase tickets after July 25 must pick up their tickets at ACS Attendee Registration (Pennsylvania Convention Center, Grand Hall) during the meeting. All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and ticket sales for specific events will close 24 hours prior to the event. Some event organizers may offer a limited number of tickets for sale at the door of the event if they are still available.

Cancellations or refund requests must be made by Aug. 13 in accordance with the ACS Social Event Cancellation Policy. See www.acs.org/philadelphia2008 for more information.

Committee on the Advancement of Women in Chemistry (COACh) Reception (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Philadelphia Ballroom South

PMSE Speaker/Organizer/Presider Breakfast (NT)

7:30 to 8:30 AM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Horizons Rooftop Ballroom

Undergraduate Student Hospitality

Center (B)

8 AM to 5 PM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Freedom Ballroom

ACS Career Fair (B)

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall D

CHED High School Teachers Program (B)

8:30 AM to 5 PM

Chemical Heritage Foundation, 315 Chestnut St.

ACS Board of Directors Open Meeting (B)

10 AM to 12:30 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Liberty Ballroom

CHED High School-College Interface Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-01/$30 (T)

Noon to 1 PM

Chemical Heritage Foundation, 315 Chestnut St.

Town Hall Meeting

4:30 to 6 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Grand Ballroom Salons C/D

College of New Jersey Alumni Social Hour (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Field House Bar & Grill, 1150 Filbert St.

CHED Social Hour (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Horizons Rooftop Ballroom

Undergraduate Student Graduate School Recruiting Social Hour (NT)

5 to 6:30 PM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Freedom Ballroom

International Activities Committee/

U.S. National Committee for International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) Reception for International Registrants (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Independence

Ballroom

Middle Atlantic Councilor Caucus (NT)

6 to 7 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Rooms 302/303

District II Councilor Caucus (NT)

6 to 7 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Rooms 304/305

Western Councilor Caucus (NT)

6 to 7 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Rooms 309/310

District IV Councilor Caucus (NT)

6 to 7 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Rooms 411/412

District V Councilor Caucus (NT)

6 to 7 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Rooms 401/402

Committee on Minority Affairs Networking & Social Hour (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Franklin 3/4

Younger Chemists Committee Networking Session & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-02 (regular)/$25, Ticket No. SE-21 (student)/$10 (T)

6 to 9 PM

Dave & Busters, 325 North Columbus Blvd.

CINF Welcoming Reception (NT)

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Loews, Millennium Hall

MEDI Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

7 to 9 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

INOR Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

7 to 10 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

CHED Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

7:30 to 9:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

ORGN Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

8 to 10 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

Sixth Annual Younger Chemists Committee 5k Run/1.5 Mile Walk

6:30 AM

Fairmount Park, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Kelly Dr. Register at www.acs.org/diversity

PMSE Speaker/Organizer/Presider Breakfast (NT)

7:30 to 8:30 AM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Horizons Rooftop Ballroom

Women in Industry Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-03 (regular)/$34, Ticket No. SE-04 (student)/$17 (T)

7:30 to 9 AM

Philadelphia Marriott, Grand Ballroom Salons C/D

Undergraduate Student Hospitality Center (B)

8 AM to 5 PM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Freedom Ballroom

ACS Career Fair (B)

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall D

Undergraduate Graduate School Recruiting Breakfast (B)

8:15 to 9:45 AM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Freedom Ballroom

AGRO Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

9 AM to noon

Crowne Plaza, Foyer

Exposition Presentation of Joseph Priestley Experiments by Ronald Blatchley (B)

9 AM to noon

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Halls A&B—Booth 1557

ACS National Exposition (B)

9 AM to 5 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Halls A&B

Exposition Presentation on Accepting the Challenge of Change by Benjamin Franklin and Betsy Ross (B)

10 to 10:30 AM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Halls A&B—Special Events Pavilion

Committee on Minority Affairs Reception & Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-05/$47 (T)

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Grand Ballroom Salons C/D

CHAL 25th Anniversary Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-06/$40 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Room 307A

Purdue Chemistry Alumni Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-07/$15 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Room 307B

Academy of Natural Sciences Town Hall Meeting on Sustainability & Green Initiatives (B)

Noon to 2 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Halls A&B—Special Events Pavilion

Undergraduate Poster Session (B)

2 to 4:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Hall C

National Science Foundation Town Hall Meeting (NT)

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Rooms 113A/B

BMGT Reception (NT)

5 to 6 PM

Loews, Lescaze

Project SEED 40th Anniversary Reception (NT)

5 to 6 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Grand Ballroom Salon D

University of Rochester Chemistry Alumni Social Hour (NT)

5 to 6:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Room 112A

PHYS Centennial Reception (NT)

5 to 6:30 PM

Loews, Howe

Pennsylvania State University Friends & Alumni Reception (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Room 112B

GEOC General Meeting & Social Hour (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Doubletree, Overture

University of Illinois Chemistry Alumni & Friends Reception (NT)

5 to 8 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Room 307A

CHED Green Chemistry Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Freedom Ballroom E/F

Research Corporation/ACS Petroleum Research Fund Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Grand Ballroom Salon A

Presidential LGBT Chemists & Allies Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Franklin 12

Temple University Alumni & Friends Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Room 110A/B

Grady-Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry to the Public Reception in honor of Harold McGee/Ticket No. SE-22/Free (T)

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Trump Tower Skyline Center at One

Liberty Place, 57th Floor, 1650 Market

St.

North Dakota State University Alumni & Friends/Mukund Sibi Cope Scholar Award Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Franklin 13

Northwestern University Chemistry Alumni Reception (NT)

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Loews, Congress B

Chinese-American Chemical Society Social Hour & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-08/ $30 (T)

5:30 to 9:30 PM

Imperial Inn Restaurant, 146 North 10th St.

ANYL Awards Dinner/Ticket No. SE-09/ $60 (T)

6 to 7:30 PM—Reception; 7:30 to 9 PM—Dinner

Chemical Heritage Foundation, 315 Chestnut St.

ACS/International Research Experiences for Undergraduates Exchange Program (IREU) Participants & Mentors Reception (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Franklin 10

COLL Open Meeting, Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Loews, Regency Ballroom

BIOT Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

Iota Sigma Pi Social Hour (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Room 307B

CINF Herman Skolnik Award Reception (NT)

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Pyramid Club, Mellon Bank Ctr., 52nd Floor, 1735 South Market St.

CARB Wolfrom/Isbell/New Investigators Award Reception & Dinner/Ticket No. SE-10/$50 (T)

6:30 to 10 PM

Union League of Philadelphia, Lincoln Memorial Room, 140 South Broad St.

BIOL Awards Dinner (NT)

8 to 10 PM

Estia Restaurant, 1405 Locust St.

SCI-MIX Interdivisional Poster Session & Mixer/Ticket in Your Registration Credentials/Free

8 to 10 PM

•Meet the 2009 ACS President-Elect Candidates

•Academic Employment Initiative

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

PMSE Speaker/Organizer/Presider Breakfast (NT)

7:30 AM to 8:30 AM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Horizons Rooftop Ballroom

University of Minnesota Alumni & Friends Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-11/$10 (T)

7:30 to 9 AM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Room 307A/B

Silver Circle & Retiree Breakfast/Ticket No. SE-12/$12.50 (T)

7:30 to 9:30 AM

Philadelphia Marriott, Independence II/III

Cornell Chemistry Breakfast (NT)

7:45 to 9 AM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Room 204C

ACS Career Fair (B)

8 AM to 5:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall D

Exposition Presentation of Joseph Priestley Experiments by Ronald Blatchley (B)

9 to 11:30 AM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Halls A&B—Special Events Pavilion

ACS National Exposition (B)

9 AM to 5 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Halls A&B

Women Chemists Committee Eli Lilly Travel Grant Reception & Poster Session

11 AM to noon

Philadelphia Marriott, Grand Ballroom Salons C/D

Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity Luncheon (COD)

11:30 AM to 1 PM

Palm Restaurant, Walnut & South

Broad Sts.

TECH Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-13/$25 (T)

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Hilton Garden Inn, Salons C/D

MEDI Lunch & Learn/Ticket No. SE-14/ $20 (T)

11:30 AM to 2 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Franklin 9/10

Women Chemists Committee Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-15 (regular)/$48/Ticket No. SE-16 (student)/$24 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Grand Ballroom Salon E

CINF Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-18/$15 (T)

Noon to 1:30 PM

Sofitel, Paris Ballroom

COLL Langmuir Awards Luncheon/Ticket No. SE-17/$30 (T)

Noon to 1:45 PM

Loews, Lescaze

Committee on Community Activities Reception & Open Meeting

1:30 to 3 PM

Loews, Washington C

Division Officers Caucus & Councilors Caucus (NT)

3:30 to 6:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Room 307A

Advertisement

University of Maryland Catherine Fenselau Reception

5 to 7 PM

Loews, Washington A

University of California Los Angeles Chemistry & Biochemistry Social Hour

5 to 7 PM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Horizons Rooftop Ballroom

Illinois State University Alumni Reception (NT)

5 to 7 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Room 307B

ENVR Social & Reception/Ticket No. SE-19/$25 (T)

5 to 7:30 PM

Chemical Heritage Foundation, 315 Chestnut St.

State University of New York Stony Brook Chemistry Social Hour

5:30 to 6:30 PM

Radisson, Walnut Room

District I Councilor Caucus

5:30 to 7 PM

Philadelphia Marriott, Franklin 8

ORGN Arthur C. Cope Award & Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards Reception

5:30 to 7 PM

Loews, Lescaze

10th Annual ChemLuminary Celebration (NT)

6 to 7:45 PM—Reception; 8 PM to midnight—Ceremony

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Room 113

CARB Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

GEOC Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

CINF Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

COMP Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

PMSE/POLY Social Hour & Poster Session

6 to 8 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

TOXI Awards Dinner & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 10 PM

Loews, Millennium Hall

PHYS Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 10:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

HIST Edelstein Award Dinner/Ticket No. SE-20/$50 (T)

7 to 9 PM

Maggiano's Little Italy, 1201 Filbert St.

INOR Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

7 to 10 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

I&EC Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

8 to 10 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

ORGN Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

8 to 10 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

PMSE/POLY Hospitality Suite (NT)

8 to 10 PM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center,

Salons 3/4

ACS Council

7 to 8 AM—Check-in & Breakfast; 8 AM to noon—Meeting

Philadelphia Marriott, Grand Ballroom

PMSE Speaker/Organizer/Presider Breakfast (NT)

7:30 to 8:30 AM

Sheraton Philadelphia City Center, Horizons Rooftop Ballroom

ACS Career Fair (B)

8 AM to noon

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall D

Exposition Presentation of Joseph Priestley Experiments by Ronald Blatchley (B)

9 AM to noon

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Halls A&B, Booth 1557

ACS National Exposition (B)

9 AM to 1 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Halls A&B

Treats in the Exposition

10 AM to noon

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Halls A&B—Special Events Pavilion

AGRO Graduate Student Luncheon (NT)

Noon to 1 PM

Crowne Plaza City Center, Congress

PHYS Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

5 to 10:30 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

BIOT Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

ENVR Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

6 to 8 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Hall C

ORGN/MEDI Social Hour & Poster Session (NT)

7 to 10 PM

Pennsylvania Convention Center,

Ballroom A/B