Albemarle To House Chinese Fire Facility

One of the many casualties of the earthquake that struck China's Sichuan province in May was the Sichuan Fire Research Institute, where researchers studied fire protection and managed national fire protection standards. To help provide continuity for this work, Albemarle has teamed up with the China Plastics Processing Industry Association to temporarily house the institute at Albemarle's Nanjing Technical Center.
