Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Labor Dept. Blasted Over 'Secret' Rule

July 28, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A proposed regulation from the Department of Labor on changing risk assessment methodology for chemicals and worker safety should be withdrawn because the department has overtly violated rules on public disclosure, according to two powerful members of Congress. Rep. George Miller (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Education & Labor Committee, and Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, wrote to Labor Secretary Elaine L. Chao on July 23 demanding that she withdraw the proposed regulation because it has been prepared in "near total secrecy" and was made "over the objections of career staff in the relevant health and safety agencies." In previous communications, Chao refused to provide Congress with a copy of the proposed regulation or provide information on whether the department intends to hold hearings on the proposal. The proposal, now under review by the White House Office of Management & Budget, still has not been made public, but according to the Washington Post, one change in the risk assessment assumptions on toxic chemicals would be to lower the number of years of presumed exposure, which is now 45 years.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scott Pruitt takes the helm at EPA
Budget Office Nominee Wants Timely Review Of Rules
Environment: House Continues Focus On Reining In EPA Authority

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE