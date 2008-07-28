Rockwood Will Buy Pigments Producer

Rockwood Holdings has agreed to purchase Holliday Pigments from British specialty chemical maker Yule Catto for $72.5 million. Holliday makes the inorganic pigments ultramarine and manganese violet. It earned $9.5 million on sales of $54.7 million in 2007. The purchase includes Holliday's plant and R&D center in Comines, France. Rockwood has been adjusting its pigments portfolio recently. In May, it agreed to put its Sachtleben titanium dioxide business into a joint venture with Kemira. Last year, Rockwood purchased Elementis' iron oxide pigments business.
