Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS Launches Social Networking Site For Chemical Professionals

by Linda Wang
August 18, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Networking and staying connected with colleagues just got easier with the launch of the ACS Member Network at www.acs.org/membernetwork. The free social networking site is available to ACS members and student affiliates. Its goal is to facilitate scientific collaboration among chemical science professionals around the world.

"Our hope is that scientists will use it to connect with members they may already know and seek out skills and talents of other scientists to evolve new opportunities for knowledge exchange," says Madeleine Jacobs, ACS executive director and CEO.

More than 11,000 ACS members have pre-enrolled in the network since the society began promoting the site in early April.

Once registered, ACS members can post their photos, create a profile, and search the entire network of members by name, keyword, area of expertise, technical division, local section, and location. They can then invite others to join their personal network and view each other's private profiles. Members can also highlight their publications, and other members can download the citations.

As an example of the site's functionality, Robert M. Hammond, a chemistry professor at East Carolina University, plans to use the network to identify speakers for his ACS local section's activities.

Jacobs says ACS is continuing to improve the site and intends to add new functionality and features over the next year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Fall 2024 Denver meeting guide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS professional development: Past, present and future
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS offers new workshop for industry professionals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE