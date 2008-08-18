UCB Transfers England R&D To BioFocus

Belgian pharmaceuticals company UCB has shifted its England-based medicinal chemistry operation to Galapagos’ services subsidiary, BioFocus DPI. The value of the contract for BioFocus could exceed $6 million. Additionally, BioFocus is eligible to receive up to $750,000 in milestone payments. UCB will transfer a team of chemists from its recently closed Cambridge, England, research site to BioFocus, which will continue chemistry work on a UCB drug program until a candidate is selected. Under the contract, UCB will provide biology support for the program.
