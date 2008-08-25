BIOT Presents Six Division Awards

THE ACS DIVISION of Biochemical Technology (BIOT) presented its division awards during the fall ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.

The winner of the 2008 David Perlman Memorial Lectureship is Robert R. Ruffolo Jr., senior vice president of Wyeth and president of R&D for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. The award, sponsored by Genzyme, honors the contributions of the late Perlman, a professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Ruffolo was cited for his achievements in leading the discovery and development of a number of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals including dobutamine (Dobutrex) for congestive heart failure, ropinerole (Requip) for Parkinson’s disease, and eprosartan (Teveten) for hypertension.

Barry C. Buckland, research vice president of bioprocess R&D at Merck & Co., received the Marvin J. Johnson Award in Microbial & Biochemical Technology. The award, sponsored by Pfizer, recognizes outstanding research contributions to microbial and biochemical technology. Buckland’s contributions range from enzymatic catalysis in solvents and microbial fermentations to pioneering work in cell culture, metabolic engineering, and vaccine process development.

The James M. Van Lanen Distinguished Service Award was awarded to Jonathan Coffman of Wyeth BioPharma. Coffman was cited for his dedication and leadership as the 2003 division program cochair, the division secretary between 2004 and 2006, and the Web seminar program coordinator since 2005. In his research Coffman has made numerous contributions to the development and transfer of purification processes for the manufacturing of biological products.

Wyeth BioPharma Development received the Industrial Biotechnology Award for outstanding accomplishments in developing a high-titer, high-capacity platform process for clinical and commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturing that embodies simplicity in both design and execution.

Huimin Zhao, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is the winner of the Young Investigator Award, sponsored by Genentech. The award recognizes Zhao’s outstanding contributions in the area of directed evolution for industrial and medical biotechnology applications.

The two winners of the 2007 Peterson Award are Rohan Fernandez of the University of Maryland for his paper “Nanofactories for synthesis and delivery of signaling molecules: A tool for engineering metabolism,” and Christopher J. Morrison of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his poster presentation titled “Investigation of chemically sensitive displacers using robotic high-throughput screening, SPR, NMR, and MD simulations.” The Peterson Award is given annually to student members who present outstanding research in sessions sponsored by BIOT at ACS national meetings.

William M. Pardridge, professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, received the Elmer Gaden Award for his publication in Biotechnology & Bioengineering (2007, 96, 381) titled “Humanization of anti-human insulin receptor antibody for drug targeting across the human blood-brain barrier.” The award is sponsored by John Wiley & Sons and is presented for a paper of exceptional originality and likely impact.

Matthew DeLisa, assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Cornell University, is the winner of the inaugural Biotechnology & Bioengineering D. I .C. Wang Award. The award honors a distinguished young researcher who has shown a sustained commitment to publishing in the journal Biotechnology & Bioengineering.