DSM has acquired the polymerization production assets of Diolen Industrial Fibers in Emmen, the Netherlands. The acquisition will allow the firm to back-integrate production of its polyester-based engineering plastics product lines.
Air Products & Chemicals has acquired Sun Valley, Calif.-based Harvest Energy Technology, a maker of on-site hydrogen generation units. Air Products says the acquisition will augment its gaseous tube trailer and liquid hydrogen tanker deliveries with Harvest's on-site systems.
Dow Chemical and Reichhold are shutting down their Dow Reichhold Specialty Latex joint venture, formed in 2002. The partners shuttered a latex plant in Chickamauga, Ga., at the end of July and will close their remaining latex plant in Cheswold, Del., by year's end.
ReceptorBio, an early-stage biopharmaceutical firm, has licensed Telik's oral small-molecule insulin receptor activators and hopes to develop the activators as drug candidates to treat type 2 diabetes. The license agreement calls for ReceptorBio to make payments to Telik on the basis of meeting regulatory milestones and to pay royalties tied to product sales.
MDRNA, a biopharmaceutical company focused on RNA interference therapies, has signed an exclusive licensing agreement to access cationic peptides for enhanced delivery of nucleic acids from the University of Michigan. Terms of the agreement were not announced.
Cellumen, a specialist in drug discovery toxicology, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma have signed an agreement to develop panels of biomarkers that identify toxicity early in drug development.
Roche has sold four of its pharmaceutical products to Meda, a Swedish specialty drugs producer, for roughly $180 million. Meda has acquired the worldwide product rights for the anticoagulant Marcoumar; the loop diuretic Torem; Tilcotil, a treatment for painful musculoskeletal disorders; and Aurorix, a product for relieving depression.
Symrise, a fragrance maker, has acquired a 20% stake in Therapeutic Peptides, a Louisiana-based maker of peptides and derivatives for cosmetic uses. Symrise says the deal furthers its strategy to expand its portfolio of cosmetic ingredients, which includes botanical extracts and sunscreens.
