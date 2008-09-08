Piracy Forces Tanker Ban Off Somalia

After the hijacking of two chemical tankers owned by the shipping company MISC in late August, the company has banned all of its vessels from entering the Gulf of Aden. One tanker is known to be carrying palm oil. The cargo of the other tanker has not been identified, although the International Maritime Bureau lists the cargo as flammable. MISC plans to implement additional safety measures before resuming transportation through the Gulf of Aden. IMB has issued a piracy alert for the Gulf of Aden because of the upsurge in pirate activity. The coalition of naval forces working to protect shipping off the coast of Somalia has identified three mother ships that are believed to be aiding the attacks and have set up a safety corridor through the gulf.
