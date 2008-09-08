Sigma-Aldrich To Add High-Potency Plant

Sigma-Aldrich's SAFC Pharma unit will spend $30 million to build a new high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) plant in Verona, Wis., near its existing Madison facility. The company says it is purchasing 15 acres on which it will build a 45,000-sq-ft facility with reactors of up to 4,000 L in size. "Currently, there is minimal manufacturing capacity to support market demand for large-scale HPAPI production," says Dave Feldker, vice president of sales and manufacturing for SAFC Pharma. The new plant is expected to be completed by the end of next year.
