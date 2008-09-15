Associations

Daniel Newton has been appointed manager of government relations at the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association (SOCMA). Before joining SOCMA, Newton served as an environmental analyst for an Environmental Protection Agency contractor in the Chemical Control Division of the Office of Pollution Prevention & Toxics, assisting with the premanufacture notice process.
Diane Scott-Lichter has been appointed publisher and head of the scientific publishing division of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). Scott-Lichter succeeds Kathleen Case, who recently retired. Prior to joining AACR, Scott-Lichter was senior director of publications for the Endocrine Society.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section.
