Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Everyday Products Carry A Hidden Global Cost

by Melody Voith
October 6, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Consumers looking for the latest metric to understand their own deleterious effect on the planet can calculate their water footprint at waterfootprint.org. If they log in first thing in the morning, they will find their mark has already been quite considerable: That first cup of coffee took 140 L of water to make, hundreds of times the volume of the drink itself.

A water footprint is a measure of the total volume of fresh water used to produce a certain good. Many people live in dry regions that cannot support the production of goods requiring a lot of water, so they effectively consume water in the form of imported goods. These imported goods carry with them great quantities of what King's College London professor Tony Allan calls "virtual water." If not for the ability to trade virtual water, populations living in places such as the Middle East, or even Texas, would not be able to meet their needs.

Allan received the 2008 Stockholm International Water Prize at the World Water Week conference in August for developing and communicating the theory of virtual water and illustrating water's importance to global trade, food security, climate change, and politics. His greatest legacy may be that he has inspired a new generation of researchers to further quantify the concept of virtual water and investigate its deeper trade-offs.

Arjen Y. Hoekstra, professor of multidisciplinary water management at the University of Twente, in the Netherlands, worked with a group of students to quantify the virtual water content of various products. "With the numbers that we created, we examined virtual water flows between countries, and through this research I developed the water footprint concept," he says.

In his new book, "The Globalization of Water," Hoekstra argues that, because of global trade, water is not just a local resource. "The good message is that scarce water regions can save water through trade. If countries import virtual water, they can use water resources elsewhere. So Europe imports virtual water, and the U.S. exports it."

But of course it's not that easy. "Part of the U.S. water scarcity problem is related to water export. The U.S. doesn't price its water" at market rates, "and so the rest of the world profits from the fact that they have externalized their water footprint to the U.S.," Hoekstra says. That means that exporting nations are taking on the economic, social, and environmental costs of water scarcity by exporting goods.

Hoekstra says the water footprint concept helps consumers and businesses understand they have an impact on water because of their consumption. Through product supply chains, everyone is connected to water problems throughout the world. "Bringing that connection together creates new opportunities for solutions. When supply chains are not sound, there is no guarantee for consumers that they won't buy unsustainable products—they don't know the difference," he says.

To put the footprint of one cup of coffee, 140 L, into perspective, the minimum amount of fresh water that a person needs daily for drinking, cooking, and cleaning is between 20 and 50 L, according to the United Nations. More than one in six people worldwide, or 1.1 billion, do not have access to even that amount of fresh water.

The fact that a big water footprint might make an otherwise responsibly made product unsustainable has caught the attention of industry. Scott Noesen, director of sustainability and business integration at Dow Water Solutions, was staggered by the implications of what he learned at the World Water Week conference. "We need to understand about the baggage of the products we sell, not just our operations," he says. "Rarely are our operations the major driver of water use. Instead, we have to think about the whole supply chain."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two Groups Develop Chemical Footprints For Freshwater Ecosystems
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biobased Companies Take A Closer Look At Sustainability
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sustainable Businesses

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE