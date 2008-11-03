Linde Expands In China, Switzerland

Industrial gases supplier Linde will undertake projects to expand supplies to customers in China at a cost of $22 million and in Switzerland at a cost of $56 million. Linde plans to build a third air separation plant in Ningbo, in eastern China, to supply Ningbo Steel beginning in 2009. Also in Ningbo, Linde will construct a pipeline by 2010 to supply oxygen and nitrogen to a polyvinyl chloride factory now under construction by Korea's Hanwha Chemical. In Muttenz, Switzerland, the firm will construct a 500-ton-per-day liquefied nitrogen, oxygen, and argon plant by late 2010 to supply chemical and pharmaceutical customers in the area in which the Swiss, German, and French borders meet.
