Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Atorvastatin's Phototoxicity Probed

Underlying the healthy heart benefits of statins are potential light-induced degradation products that can cause problems

by Rachel A. Petkewich
November 17, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Medical researchers announced on Nov. 9 that statins, drugs known for reducing blood levels of cholesterol, could cut the risk of heart attack and stroke in half for people with low cholesterol and high levels of a particular protein (N. Engl. J. Med. 2008, 359, 2195). Although statins appear to have many benefits, some poorly understood and potentially adverse reactions that can take place in vivo. For example, some patients taking atorvastatin have reported skin sensitivity to the sun. Previous work with atorvastatin shows that exposing an aqueous solution of the drug to natural sunlight oxidizes its pyrrole ring, forming a phenanthrene derivative. Now, Miguel A. Miranda at Polytechnic University of Valencia, in Spain, and colleagues have used spectroscopy techniques to better understand this photochemical mechanism (Chem. Res. Toxicol., DOI: 10.1021/tx800294z). After confirming that exciting atorvastatin with light generates a phenanthrene-like photoproduct (shown), the scientists demonstrated that the photoproduct can lead to formation of tissue-damaging singlet oxygen. The researchers suggest that exchanging the substituents of atorvastatin's pyrrole ring would prevent formation of the photoproduct, but they did not test how the changes would affect the drug's therapeutic activity.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE