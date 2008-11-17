Biotech Investor Forms New Company

FirstPoint Biotech, a San Francisco-based venture capital firm, will acquire a majority interest in London's RCP Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine. As part of the $10 million investment, FirstPoint will establish a separate company to support RCP's R&D in "cosmeceutical" technologies. The remaining firm, to be called FirstPoint RCP Therapeutics, will continue its R&D in regenerative medicine.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter