PotashCorp Reaches Deal With Union

PotashCorp of Saskatchewan has reached a tentative labor agreement with the United Steelworkers, a union that represents 500 workers on strike at three of the firm's Canadian mines since August. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but the company's last offer to workers included a 36% wage increase over three years. The union sought a 200% increase over three years, PotashCorp says. Workers at the Allan, Cory, and Patience Lake mines walked off the job demanding better wages and benefits at a time when the company was reaping record profits because of soaring global demand for fertilizer.
